Odogbolu LGA INEC Boss Accused Of Undermining Forthcoming Election

Published:

Few days to the general election the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‘s Election Officer in charge Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State Mrs Tayo Akinwande has been accused of compromising her job





The EO has been accused of allegedly embarking in underhand activities contrary to the ethics of her profession as an impartial umpire.





She is alleged to have also received gratifications hours before the now rescheduled Presidential elections from persons suspected to be working for Nigeria's major opposition Party.



It was gathered that the full details of her activities have been captured in a petition that has been sent to the State Secretariat of INEC in Abeokuta.



Apart from the bribe allegations, a petition written by some aggrieved party members in the Local Government accused the officer of romancing some members of the opposition in the State .







Furthermore, Mrs Akinwande has also been accused of handing over thousands of unclaimed PVCs to the PDP candidate in the LGA as well as others to agents of the ADC in the State to allow for the disenfranchisement of voters and aid massive rigging of the elections.



The petitioners also alleged that the INEC boss has infiltrated the Adhoc Staff list by excluding many National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and replacing them with loyal party members disguised as Adhoc Staff.





In addition, compromised Corp members from Obafemi Owode and Sagamu LGAs have also been drafted to replace the Odogbolu Corp members who naturally should be Polling Officer on election days.



The aggrieved party members have sworn to forward their petition against Mrs Akinwande to the National Secretariat of INEC in Abuja for immediate action.





All efforts made by CKN News to get the reaction of the INEC officer was unsuccessful as at the time of filing in this report.

Share This