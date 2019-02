Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo failed to win his polling unit for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at Ward 11, Unit 22, Olusomi Compound, Totoro Road, Sokori, in Abeokuta North Local Government.

But, Governor Ibikunle Amosun and former governor Segun Osoba won their polling units for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

Share This