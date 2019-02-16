NUJ Condemns Postponement Of Election

Published:

The Nigeria Union of Journalists is concerned about the ability of INEC to conduct credible elections in the country in view of the last minute hasty postponement of the process, citing logistics problems and operational hiccups.

It is instructive to note that INEC had before now, consistently assured Nigerians and the International community of its preparedness to give Nigerians free and fair elections. It is therefore pertinent to request for more explanations as to why such a grossly unconventional decision was taken.

We call on all Journalists to maintain calm and remain resolute in the discharge of their assignments especially as they relate to election matters.

