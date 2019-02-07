Not Even Campaign Will Stop My School Visits ...Peter Obi

Published:

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that not even electioneering in preparation for the February election would stop him from his routine visit to schools. Obi said this on Wednesday during his visit to St. Patrick’s Secondary School, Ugwuagba, Obosi.



Obi, who encouraged students to remain focused in their academic pursuits, told them that education remained the most essential currency for competition in the world of today.



After a question and answer session with the students, Obi assured them that the Atiku-led Government would make education a priority.



“Atiku,” he said, “is education-friendly. I have had many sessions with him on how we would tackle the problem of education in order to get it right. He is saddened by the continual strike by lecturers of higher institution and he is determined that under him, such would not, as now, become a national pastime. Of course, he has asked me those things we did to improve education in Anambra State and he is ready to apply them nationally.”



Speaking on behalf of the students, the Senior Prefect, Master Onyekachukwu Obasi, thanked Obi for his wonderful stewardship in Anambra. He said it was under him that their school got brand new buses, computers, generators, internet connectivity, among other necessary infrastructure.



The high point of the visit was the donation of N2 million for the school for continued infrastructural improvement.

