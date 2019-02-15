Nobody Would Unseat Me...Buhari Tells CNN

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that nobody will unseat him.



He said contrary to opinions in some quarters, he had the strength to lead the country for four more years.



Buhari stated this in an interview aired on Friday on the verified Instagram page of CNN Africa while responding to doubts about his ability to run the country for a second term.



The interviewer had asked the President, “This is a vibrant democracy. You came in, unseating the incumbent. Are you worried the same could happen to you?”



To this, Buhari responded, “No. Nobody would unseat me.”



He added, “I am ready to take this country forward for the next four years.”



When asked his plans for containing the terror in the North-East, the President insisted that Boko Haram was no longer “technically” having a grip on any local government area in the region.



He said, “We have 774 local governments in this country. They (Boko Haram) used to hold 17. They are not technically holding any local government now.



“But they are indoctrinating young men and women, especially girls, wrap them up with explosives and let them explode them in soft targets like churches, mosques, marketplaces, motor parks and other places.”



Buhari added, “Of course, we are doing our best (to contain the terror) and we thank some foreign countries in Europe and the United States for training our armed forces and going to the battlefront to see how they have performed.”

Share This