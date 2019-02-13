No Plane With Worn Out Tyre In Nigeria..NCAA

Published:

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has stated that the trending online picture of an aircraft with worn out tyre operator was yet be established. In an official statement issued yesterday and signed by the agency’s general manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye, NCAA stated that, in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) no airline operator can embark on commercial air transportation for hire and reward without airworthy operating aircraft.



According to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) Part 5.4.1.1(b)the Authority shall issue a Certificate of Airworthiness for aircraft registered in Nigeria based on satisfactory evidence that the aircraft complies with the design aspects of the appropriate airworthiness requirements (type certificate) and is in a condition for safe operation. In the statement issued on Tuesday, it added that NCAAs Aviation Safety Inspectors (ASI) were well – trained and well-motivated to carry out routine ramp inspection on all airlines operating in Nigeria.



“It is the primary responsibility of the Authority Inspectors to ensure that all the parts of the aircraft complies with the applicable airworthiness requirements and remains in a condition for safe operation before every flight and throughout its operating life. “In addition to the Authority oversight roles, NCAA has placed the onerous responsibility of the first line of safety on the operating airlines Pilot In Command of each flight and the assigned Engineer that authorised each flight.



With all the various checks and counter checks put in place by NCAA combined with that of the operators, it is therefore improbable that any airline in Nigeria will operate a service with that kind of tyre,” the agency stated. However, NCAA advised the original author of the post or any other individuals with safety related issue, if any, to furnish the Authority with the identity of the airline or any of such information to enable the agency establish the authenticity of the claim and ensure appropriate action.



“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will continue to carry out surveillance on the industry to ensure safety and security of airline operations in Nigeria and it is pertinent to point out that violation is viewed seriously,” NCAA added.

