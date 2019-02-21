Nigeria's Foremost Fashion Designer Yemi Fawaz Is Dead (Pictures)

Published:

Nigeria's foremost fashion designer Mrs Femi Fawaz is dead.





The quintessential beauty who took the Nigerian fashion industry in the 80s and 90s died in the early hours of today in the United States of America.





CKN News could not ascertain what led to her death.She was an evangelist in New York where she has been living in over a decade.









This was how her daughter Magdaline Oluwatobi Fawaz broke the news on social media

""It is with great sadness that I am announcing the passing of my Mother Deaconess Yemi Fawaz. We thank God for her well lived life and for her strong faith in the Lord Almighty. Her home going arrangements will be announced soon. I ask that you keep our family in your prayers and I am grateful that she was able to touch you all in so many ways."