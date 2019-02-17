Nigeria's Borders Open After Botched Election

Published:

Commercial activities remained low at Seme on Saturday following the reopening of Nigeria-Benin Republic border after the last-minute postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had ordered the closure of all Nigerian land borders with effect from Friday 12:00 noon February 15 to 12.00 noon of Sunday, February 17.



NAN reports that even though Seme border was reopened early on Saturday following the election postponement to February 23, commercial activities were scanty as many traders and licensed clearing agents did not show up.



Mr Jacob Uchenna, a customs agent, told NAN that he was in Seme to find out if the border would be reopened.



“It is so unfortunate that INEC decided to postpone the election without considering the economic implications on Nigerians. It is only on Saturdays that business used to boom here at Seme but look at what is happening now.



“Marketers did not come, even those that are around are not selling because people didn’t show up for business,” he said.

Share This