Monday, 11 February 2019

Nigerian Army Approves New Postings And Appointments Of Senior Officers

Published: February 11, 2019
The Nigerian Army has yesterday Sunday 10 February 2019, released the postings and appointments of some of its senior officers. Those affected by this include, Brigadier General NJ Okah who has been posted from  Nigerian Army Institute  of Technology and Environmental Studies  (NAITES)to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics and appointed Acting Director of Engineering  Services, Brigadier General MA Masanawa from  Army Headquarters,Department of Army Policy and Plans to ACADA and appointed Commander, while Brigadier General HT Wesley posted from Headquarters  Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics  has been appointed Director Clothiing and Store,estwhile Brigadier  General HG Tafida of the  Nigerian Army Central Workshop Rigachukwu posted to Army Headquarters  Department  of Army Logistics and appointed Director Engineering and Maintenance

Brigadier General BA Ilori has been posted to Army Headquarters Department if Army Policy and Plans and appointed Deputy Director Equipment Procurement . Brigadier  General AA Adereti,posted to National Defence College and appointed  Directing  Staff while Colonel O Nwachukwu  from Headquarters Theatre  Command Operation Lafiya Dole   has been posted to Defence Headquarters and appointed  Acting Director Defence Information. .

Similarly, Colonel  S Musa  has been posted to Directorate of Army Public Relations  and appointed Acting  Director Army Public Relations Nigetian Army while Colonel AA Yusuf has been appointed Deputy  Director Public Relations 82 Division Nigerian  Army.Colonel AD Isa is posted to Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole and appointed  Deputy Director Army  Public Relations while the new Acting Corps Commander  Nigerian  Army  Medical  Corps is Colonel  S Adama.

Others affected by the new development include, Colonel OG Olaniyi who was posted from Nigerian Army School of Music  to   Nigerian Army Band Corps and appointed Acting Director Army Band,Colonel EI Okoro and Colonel I P Bindul are posted to Army War College Nigeria as Directing Staff amongst others.

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: