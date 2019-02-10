Nigerian Army 6th Div Commissions New ICT Centre

Published:

Share This

The IHS Towers Nigeria Ltd has donated an Information Communication Technology Centre (ICT) to 6 Division Nigerian Army (NA).Handing over the centre which is located at 6 Division Training School complex, Port Harcourt Barracks, Rivers State, the Director Sales, Mr Akeem Adesina who represented the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, Mr Olufemi Arosanyin, disclosed that, the initiative was one of such programmes by their company aimed at empowering servicemen with digital tools required for military technological advancement.He stated that the role of ICT in the military cannot be overemphasized as it is helping to save millions of lives by strengthening national security, enabling the easy identification of potential threats, provision of accurate data and most importantly the development of swift response mechanisms in times of crises.Mr Olufemi said, the centre will provide requisite training needed in this digital age to further improve the efficiency, operational activities and administration in the military. He expressed his believe that the beneficiaries will gain digital literacy skills that will boost their self-confidence and expose them to the vast opportunities for self-learning, advancement and digital development that technology offers.The centre which is powered by solar energy according to Mr Arosanyin, would serve as a model and has been made conducive for learning. The IHS also guaranteed internet access to the centre for a period of one year.Commissioning the centre on Thursday 7th February 2019 in a brief ceremony, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division NA and Land Component Commander (LCC) JTF OPDS Maj Gen Jamil Sarham expressed his appreciation to the company on behalf of the Division and the Chief of Army Staff. He stated that the military all over the world hangs its life on communication due to the importance it has in enhancing operations.He noted that information and communication technology environment globally, has changed and the dynamics of fighting war which the NA cannot afford to be left behind. He went down memory lane to cast back at when military operations were difficult due to poor means of communication which necessitated the NA to keep searching on how to better its communication system and promised to make good use of the facilities.Gen Sarham stated that government alone cannot fund all the requirements needed by the NA due to the paucity of fund as such, it is a thing of joy to see individuals or organizations supporting the military for its smooth conduct of operations for the betterment of the citizenry.IHS is a mobile telecommunications infrastructure company that delivers services to all major network operators as well as internet service providers. The company was founded in the year 2001.Present at the commissioning ceremony were senior management staff of the company, Commanders of 6 Division affiliated formations and staff officers of the Division.