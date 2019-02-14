New Army Spokesman Col Sagir Musa Formally Resumes Office

Published:

The new Acting Director Army Public Relations Col Sagir Musa today formally took over office at a brief ceremony conducted at the Nigerian Army Headquarters in Abuja.



The outgoing Chief Of Staff Heaquarters of DAPR who has been acting in that capacity since the voluntary retirement of Brig Gen S K Usman ,Col AA Yusuf handed over to the new DAPR.



Here are the remarks of both officers who incidentally are coursemates at the occassion



REMARKS BY COL AA YUSUF DSS MSS PGD MIAD MNIPR OUTGOING CHIEF OF STAFF HQ DAPR ON THE OCCASION OF THE HANDING AND TAKING OVER CEREMONY OF THE DIRECTORATE OF ARMY PUBLIC RELATIONS AT THE ARMY HEADQUARTERS CONFERENCE ROOM ABUJA ON 14 FEBRUARY 2019



Protocol



1. I wish to heartily congratulate my course mate and brother, Col Sagir Musa on his appointment as the Acting Director Army Public Relations. It also gives me great joy and a feeling of nostalgia to welcome you all to this great and historic occasion of the formal Handing and Taking over ceremony of the command of the Directorate of Army Public Relations between my humble self, and the newly appointed Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa. Indeed, I am highly honoured and delighted by the large turnout of the personnel of the Directorate of Army Public Relations and above all, the esteemed presence of our colleagues; the President of Nigerian Union of Journalists, President Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, President Guild of Editors ably represented by the Deputy President. Let me also recognize members of Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, the Defence Correspondents, who have remained resolute in their tasks of reporting the activities of the Nigerian Army.



2. Today marks yet another chapter and turning point in the history of the Directorate of Army Public Relations and indeed, the Nigerian Army. I have been the acting Director from 8 February 2019, which was the day the immediate past Director, Brig Gen SK Usman (rtd) commenced his Terminal Leave marking the date of his voluntary retirement from the Nigerian Army. Within this short period, I did my utmost best in managing the affairs of the Directorate and also ensured that the successes and achievements recorded towards repositioning the Directorate to accomplish the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, which is, to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles was preserved. In conformity with the evolving trend in Information Communication Technology, efforts were made towards digitalizing military Public Relations practice, to reposition the Directorate in supporting the Nigerian Army in its determination of being the professional body that is responsive in the discharge of its constitutional roles. This was done through the effective utilization of the highly skilled, professional human resources of the Directorate as well as purchase of modern tools, high end computer systems, video cameras, still-photo cameras, dubbing/editing machines, photocopiers and office furniture. Other efforts include, the securing of a tied down accommodation for the DAPR, production and broadcast of documentaries as well as short video and audio clips. The production of SOJA Magazine was timely and promptly distributed to formations and units. Most importantly, training was accorded priority to enhance capacity development in line with the Army Headquarters training directive. We effectively partnered with our allies the conventional media as well as the emerging new media by establishment of Facebook, Youtube and Twitter accounts that facilitate the dissemination of information on the Nigerian Army activities, thus interacting with general public.



3. Let me at this juncture express my immense gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, for his strategic direction, immeasurable support and encouragement to this Directorate. Whatever success we recorded in the Directorate of Army Public Relations, could not have been possible without support of the Chief of Army Staff. The immeasurable support and cooperation from the highly dedicated officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army made the job easier and I remain very grateful. The million followers of our social media accounts, who greatly enhanced our performance, I thank them all. Similarly, our success would not have been possible without the various Defence Correspondents, Editors, News managers and Directors and indeed, the management of the various media houses too numerous to mention here, that constantly covered, reports and gave the Nigerian Army activities widest publicity. I am indeed most grateful. I implore you to extend that hand of support, friendship and understanding to the new Acting Director, Col Sagir Musa, who is a seasoned senior military officer and public relations practitioner.



5. The media has been most invaluable partners in progress that helped in making the management of information and image of the Nigerian Army the most exciting aspect of my career. Through their constant reportage, criticisms and keeping eyes on our activities not only helped in publicizing our activities but also repositioned the Nigerian Army as one of the key pillars in the defence architecture of our great nation.



6. With this, I hereby have the honour and privilege of handing over the command of the Directorate of Army Public Relations to Col Sagir Musa as the 27th Director and Spokesman of the Nigerian Army.



Thank you and God bless.





REMARKS BY THE INCOMING ACTING DIRECTOR ARMY PUBLIC RELATIONS COLONEL SAGIR MUSA Fss Mss Dss GOM CM Mnipr FCIA Fsca MA ON THE OCCASION OF TAKING OVER COMMAND OF THE DIRECTORATE OF ARMY PUBLIC RELATIONS ON THURSDAY 14 FEBUARY 19



1. I am delighted to address you this morning on my assumption of duty as the Acting Director Army Public Relations. I wish to thank the Almighty Allah and the Chief of Army Staff Nigerian Army (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai for finding me worthy professionally and in character to be appointed as Acting Director Army Public Relations. Becoming Corps Commander is one of the major dreams of every officer of the Nigerian Army and for that I am eternally grateful to the COAS.



2. The Directorate of Army Public Relations has overtime developed dramatically in managing, depending and projecting the image and reputation of the Nigerian Army despite the challenges imposed by social media and the increasing spate of fake news.



3. The period of Information Communication Technology has made it easier for speedy dissemination of information to the wider publics. It also brings additional dilemma to managers of information. Consequently, strengthening military-media relations in support of the COAS vision is one of my lofty aspirations as the Acting Director of this important Directorate. I, therefore, pledged to evolve measures and potent ways and means that will help improve and strengthen the already existing relationship between these noble institutions with the major view to winning the war against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.



4. For that singular patriotic consideration, - the military and media must work together in a mutually respectful and cordial relationship devoid of the traditional rancour, distrust, suspicion, enmity and bitterness. Members of the press, there is indeed no better time for this then the period of the current COAS who has so far sufficiently demonstrated the Nigerian Army's penchant for excellent civil- military-media relations.



5. At the moment, I believed, the NA has done much and will continue to do more with the aim of improving the relationship between the two organizations. It is now your turn to henceforth, consistently and patriotically partner with the NA and other security agencies to rid our beloved country of terrorism, insurgency and other assorted crimes across the nation.

6. Finally, I wish to once again express my profound gratitude and appreciation to Nigeria's indefatigable and pragmatic COAS Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai for appointing me as Acting Director Army Public Relations. I wish to assure the COAS and indeed the NA, that the Directorate, under my command, will continue to operate in total support to the vision of the COAS which is to have a "Professionally Responsive Nigerian Army in the Discharge of its Constitutional Roles".



7. I must not end this address without commending the sterling contributions of former Directors, officers and soldiers as well as the civilian personnel of the Directorate for selfless services to the NA and the nation. May the Almighty reward you all.



7. Thank you for your attention please.

