My Hope Is In God And Lagosians..Jimi Agbaje

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, has again restated his hope and trust in the Almighty God as the driving force behind his politics and mission to govern Lagos State.



He also described his acceptance among the good people of Lagos as another motivating factor, despite the prevailing godfather politics that remains a major problem in the state.



Agbaje, who spoke to young people recently on the need to support his candidacy because he will not be answerable to any godfather, called for increased political awareness. He added that some people in the governorship contest have no plan as they are feeding bottle politicians solely dependent on godfathers whose politics is essentially for profit.



He described godfatherism as a major threat to our collective quest as a people for a better society, adding that it is the precursor to violence, intolerance, exclusion, indiscipline, impunity, lawlessness and other evils that are currently bedeviling our politics in Lagos State.



The PDP candidate who has consistently spoken out against the problem of godfatherism, especially in Lagos State where it is now a deep-rooted issue, called on youths and everybody of voting age to vote out candidates of godfathers because they are only interested in feathering the nest of their benefactors.



According to him, until godfathers and their proxies in politics are dealt a terrible blow, the problems of imposition, poor representation, intimidation, repression and freedom of expression, among other challenges, would continue to thrive.



He therefore called on young people to lead the way and become the light and that face against godfathers and their cohorts.



In his closing remarks, Agbaje urged Lagosians to work and pray fervently for a greater Lagos State which can only be possible with their collective efforts to vote him into office.

