Mother ,Daughter Arrested In Anmabra For Stealing Four Year Old Boy

Published:

A 42-year old woman and her daughter have been arrested for allegedly stealing a 4-year-old baby, Mesoma Ikoko in Onitsha, Anambra state.



The suspects, Ngozi Ede and Kosiso Ede (17), were said to have stolen the baby from the custody of her mother.



It was gathered that the suspects had sold the baby for N250, 000 to another woman before they were apprehended.



Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations’ Officer, Mohammed Haruna, said the suspects, including the buyer were arrested following discrete investigation.



He said the sum of N250, 000 suspected to be part of the proceeds of the illicit transaction was recovered as exhibit.



He said, “13/02/2019 at about 5:20pm, Police detectives attached to Awada Division arrested one Ngozi Ede ‘f’ aged 42 years and her daughter Kosiso Ede ‘f’ aged 17 years of No 4 Ukaegbu Junction, Awada.



“Suspects have conspired and stole one Mesoma Ikoko aged 4 years from the custody of her Mother, one Nneka Ikoko ‘f’ of Mammy market, Army Barracks, Onitsha on the 10/02/2019.



“Preliminary investigation further led to the arrest of one Ifeoma Okeke ‘f’ aged 45 years who collected the child from the above mentioned suspects and handed over to one Ifeoma.”

Share This