More Reasons Emerge On Why EFCC Detained Atiku's Lawyer

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Giwa-Osagie was picked up by the EFCC operatives on Monday night for allegedly laundering $2m. He was reportedly implicated by a bureau de change operator who identified him as the owner of the money.

Giwa-Osagie, it was gathered, had been undergoing interrogation in the custody of the anti-graft commission.

It was learnt the commission’s operatives suspected the $2m might had been budgeted for vote-buying or to compromise electoral officials.

A source said, “We believe the money was earmarked for either campaign financing, vote-buying or to compromise electoral officials but investigations would show what the money was meant for, the sources and why it was routed outside regular banking channels.”

Acting spokesman for the EFCC, Tony Orilade, failed to comment on the detention of the lawyer after he had earlier promised to find out about the arrest from the relevant department in the commission.

