Miracle:Day Old Baby Recovered Alive After Being Buried For 12 Hours By Father

Police in Jigawa state have exhumed a day old baby alive after the baby was buried for about 12 hours in a shallow grave in Birnin Kudu local government area of Jigawa state.



The police spokesperson of the state command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, made this known while speaking in Dutse.



He said the bubble burst when the mother of the baby, Hussaina Yusuf, 20, from Tosawa village, raised alarm in the morning after discovering that her baby was missing.



SP Jinjiri stated that the police swoop into action when the case was reported to them, added that when the mother of the newly born baby was interrogated, she told the police that she was suspecting her former husband, Ashiru Abubakar, 27, of Janbiri village for the crime.





According to him, Abubakar, divorced his former wife, but later engaged into illicit sexual intercourse with her which resulted to a pregnancy adding that in order to conceal the baby born out of wedlock he decided to sneak into the house of his former wife and stole the baby which he buried alive in the bush.



The police spokesman, said when the suspect led the police to the shallow grave where the baby was buried, the police were able to exhume the baby alive.



He added that the suspects have been arrested and presently undergoing preliminary interrogation for culpable homicide in Birnin Kudu police division

