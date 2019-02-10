Massive Crowd Attend Atiku Abubakar's Rally In kano

Published:

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his entourage shortly after they arrived at Sani Abacha Stadium, venue of the PDP rally in Kano.



The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, was at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano for his party's campaign.



Atiku was accompanied by his running mate, Peter Obi, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, the National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, Atiku’s campaign director, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki.



Atiku and his entourage arrived the stadium at exactly 5:50pm.



The former vice president was received by mammoth crowd of PDP supporters.



Atiku and his entourage could not come down from the luxurious vehicle that brought them into the stadium due to throng of party supporters and well-wishers in the area.

