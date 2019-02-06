Man Charged To Court For Killing His Girlfriend In Ibadan

Published:

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered the remand of one Olaosebikan Sangodiji at the Agodi Prisons for alleged murder.



The defendant, 44, who resides at Sangodiji, Asapopo area in Ilora, Oyo State, is being tried on a charge of causing the death of his girlfriend.



A lawyer, Mr. Adewale Mosadomi, announced his appearance for the defendant but the court did not allow the plea of Sangodiji to be taken.



The Chief Magistrate, Mr. E. Idowu, ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter and ordered the remand of Sangodiji at Agodi Prisons, pending an advice from the state’s directorate of public prosecutions.



Idowu adjourned the case until March 6 for mention.



Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Segun Adegboye, told the court that Sangodiji had, on December 12, 2018 at about 8 a.m. at Asapopo area in Ilora, strangled and killed one Dupe Oluwole, 26.



Adegboye said: “The defendant was alleged to be in a relationship with the woman, which made him to invite her over to his house. The next morning, the woman was found dead in Sangodiji’s house,” Adegboye told the court.



He said the offence contravened Section 316 of the Criminal Code and was punishable under Section 318 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State, 2000.

Share This