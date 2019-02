Published:

Mr Osaretin Igbinedion, second son of the ex-Edo governor, Lucky Igbinedion and nephew have been reported dead in a ghastly auto accident in America.



Osaretin, according to a family source, was said to have died in the early hours of yesterday in the accident.





The source also urged Nigerians to pray for the Igbinedion family in this time of their loss.

Share This