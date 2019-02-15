Little Boy With Hole In The Heart Dies On The Way To Dubai After N70m Was Raised By Well Wishers

Published:

Little Benaiah Monday has died on his way to Dubai, where he was expected to undergo a major heart surgery.



His story caught national interest after a video of his distraught dad soliciting for help for him in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, went viral.



About 48 hours after the video hit the internet, Nigerians rallied around to donate over N70m towards his surgery.



It was gathered that brave baby lost the battle, this morning in Lagos, while going for the surgery in Dubai.





He was rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.





One of the facilitators of the trip and former President of Actors Guild Of Nigeria Ibinabo Fiberesima while speaking to CKN News today said , the baby and his family would have left immediately after the money was raised , but it doesn't work like that.





According to her,tests had to be done on the child. Travel documents had to be obtained. The child had to be healthy enough to fly the distance. The kind of plane that had the facility to fly the child o nly arrived Nigeria yesterday to leave this morning. The father and his child were on the way to the airport having completed all formalities finally.





He took those pictures with us and the media because alot of people were doubting the Father. He has lost a son.





She asked people who have been talking about the money raised to for the baby please be sympathetic with the family,stating that everything is money.

