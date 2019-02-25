Lagos State Presidential Result :APC 580,814 ,PDP 448,016 (Read Full Details Buhari Wins)

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has won the Presidential election in Lagos State, by defeating his rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with a 132,798 vote margin.

The margin was lower than the 160,143 votes with which Buhari defeated Jonathan in 2015 in the megapolis.

Buhari then polled 792,460 votes, while Jonathan got 632,327.

By the Elections results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Yaba area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Monday afternoon, Buhari polled 580,814 votes to beat Atiku, who got 448,016 votes in keenly contested election.

While Buhari won in 15 Local Government Areas of Lagos, Atiku won in five councils, heavily populated by South East residents. The full result: Ibeju/Lekki LG APC: 12,179 PDP: 9,222 Lagos lsland LG APC: 27,452 PDP: 7,396 Apapa LG APC-18,170 PDP-11,295 Ikorodu LG APC: 40,719 PDP: 21,252 Epe LG APC: 17,710 PDP: 13,305 Ikeja LGA APC: 23,638 PDP: 21,518 Badagry LG APC: 21,417 PDP: 17,936 Agege LG APC: 36,443 PDP: 16,497 ETI-OSA LG APC: 20,963 PDP: 25,216 Ifako Ijaiye LG APC: 33,419 PDP: 18,100 AAC: 674 Mushin LG APC: 43,543 PDP: 20,277 Oshodi/lsolo LG APC: 29,860 PDP: 28,806 Lagos Mainland LG APC: 22,684 PDP: 15,137 Ojo LG APC: 24,333 PDP: 29,019 Surulere LG APC: 30,621 PDP: 31,603 Somolu LG APC: 28,418 PDP: 21,978 Kosofe LG APC : 39,216 PDP: 28,715 Amuwo-Odofin APC: 16,670 PDP : 34,312 Ajeromi Ifelodun PDP: 31, 971 APC: 28,153 Alimosho PDP: 44461 APC: 65,206

Share This