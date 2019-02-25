Kogi State Presidential Election Result :APC 285,894,PDP 218,207 Votes (See Full Details Buhari Wins)

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the presidential election in Kogi State having polled overall votes of 285, 894 to defeat his main challenger, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who polled 218,207 votes. The presidential results declared by the Kogi State Collation Officer, Prof Michael Adikwu of the University of Abuja, showed that Buhari won in 14 out of the 21 LGAs of the state while Atiku won in seven.



Buhari led Atiku with a wide margin of 67,687 votes.



Breakdown of the result declared is as below: Ankpa APC- 21,109 PDP-16,749 Bassa APC- 7,377 PDP- 10,137 Adavi APC-24,843 PDP-10,059 Ajaokuta APC- 13,253 PDP- 10, 710 Ijumu APC- 8,507 PDP- 12,423 Kogi APC- 16, 588 PDP- 10,392 Mopa-Muro APC- 3,646 PDP-5,336 Ibaji APC- 13,545 PDP – 10,307 Ofu APC- 13,171 PDP- 10,374 Lokoja APC- 24,983 PDP- 18,351 Ogori-Magongo APC- 2,323 PDP- 1,956 Okehi APC- 18,222 PDP- 11,965 Okene APC- 37,617 7,839 Olamaboro APC- 12,229 PDP- 11, 325 Omala APC- 8,206 PDP- 11,815 Kabba-Bunu APC- 9,131 PDP- 14,888 Yagba East APC- 5,687 PDP- 8,841 Yagba West APC- 7,175 PDP- 9,419 Dekina APC- 21,392 PDP- 10, 455 Idah APC-9,240 PDP- 8,784 Igalamela APC- 7,650 PDP- 6,082





In a related development, the Kogi East Senatorial Election has been declared Inconclusive.

The returning officer, Prof Rotimi Ajayi of the Federal University Lokoja announced the result at the Senatorial collation Centre, Idah as follows; Jibrin Isah Echocho Of APC -113,772, Aidoko Ali Of PDP – 69,131, Victor Adoji Of ADC – 30,696. Prof Ajayi said elections were canceled in 129 polling units therefore, declared the election inconclusive.

From the election declared so far in Kogi, PDP has won 1 senate and 1 Reps seat, APC won 2 senates and 7 Reps seats, while ADC won 1 rep seat.

Share This