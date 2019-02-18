Kaduna Indigenes Protest Gov El Rufai's Alleged Attempt To Provoke Crisis

Published:

The people of Adara, yesterday, protested against an alleged plot by Gov el-Rufai to destroy their traditional institution and culture, as well as provoke crisis in the area.The protest followed the crisis that broke out in parts of the council.In a statement yesterday by the Adara Development Association (ADA) national secretary, Luke Waziri, the people condemned the governor for allegedly attempting to destroy their traditional institution and culture.





Waziri said: “In view of the unfortunate incidents that we are faced with in Adara land and the deliberate lies being manufactured against us as a people by the governor, Nasir el-Rufai, we deem it necessary to state the facts and correct the official and deliberate lies.“On Friday, February 15, 2019, on the eve of what would have been our national elections, we watched with shock the governor granting an interview that 66 people were killed in Kajuru.



“The governor went ahead to list the number of villages that were attacked, but deliberately excluded Ungwan Barde where our people were killed. He also gave the gender statistics of those allegedly killed and the tribe of the victims, but again mischievously left out the 11 Adara people who were killed.”He alleged that the governor also arrested the district head of Kufana, Dauda Titus, and the national president of the Adara Development Association (ADA), Mr. Dio Maisamari.

