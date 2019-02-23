Just In:INEC Disqualifies All Cross River State APC Candidates From 2019 Elections

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Cross River state office on Friday night announced the delisting of the names of all candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, including the governorship, Senatorial, Federal House of Representatives as well as the state House of assembly candidates.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr. Frankland Briyai who read a letter from the Commissions’ Headquarters in Abuja, dated 22nd of February and signed by the Secretary of the Commission, Mrs. Rose Orianran –Anthony said that INEC does not recognize any candidate submited by APC in the state.

His word:”I have an instruction from Abuja to make public to all Cross Riverians in a letter with a heading ‘Forwarding of Commission’s’ decision in pursuant of order Court suit no: FHC/CA/CS/731/2018, Hon Godwin Etim John VS APC and others.

“The commission has directed that the names of candidates submitted by APC for governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly for Cross River state be removed from the list of candidates for elections in compliance of the said order.

Share This