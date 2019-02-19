Just In:Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs,Northern Governors

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting some security chiefs and state governors in what is believed to be part of ongoing efforts to address spate of insecurity in parts of the country.



The meeting holding inside the President’s office has service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, in attendance.



State governors who are attending the meeting include Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindow; Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima and Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

