Just In:Atiku Wins Home State Of Adamawa

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has won his home state of Adamawa State with a margin of 32,000 votes.

Announcing the results of the presidential elections in the state, the collation officer, Prof Andrew Haruna said Atiku scored 410, 266 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Muhammadu Buhari who polled 378, 078.

Total number of registered voters in the state was 1,959, 322.

However, the APC agent, who is the National Vice Chairman of the party in North East, Comrade Mustapha Salihu had protested against results from Numan, Lamurde, Michika and Madagali on grounds that voters cast votes without accreditation.

