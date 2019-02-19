Just In:APC Chinese Trained Mercenaries Set To Manipulate Card Readers On Saturday..Atiku Abubakar

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar has accused the ruling APC of an attempt to manipulate Saturday's election.





Speaking at the emergency National Executive Council Meeting of the Party in Abuja ,Atiku accused the APC of training some mercenaries in China who have been equipped to disrupt the use of the card readers come Saturday.





Atiku who said he has it on good authority that the card readers meant for the South South,South East and North Central have been programmed to be slow in reading in order to prevent people in those areas to cast their votes.





He went to say that card readers meant for the South West ,North East and North West will not be tampered.





The former Vice President said the information has been passed to the relevant authorities for action.





More details later.

