Jimi Agbaje's Convoy Attacked In Lagos

Published:

The convoy of Lagos PDP candidate Jimi Agabje was attacked in Lagos on Thursday.

Modupe Ogunbayo, Director of Media and Publicity and Spokesperson of Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organisation said, the attack took place after his principal met some members of APC while returning from a meeting in Ojo. According to her, “Agbaje alighted from his vehicle and exchanged pleasantries with some of the women, even engaging some in brief conversation.

He interacted and exchanged pleasantries with APC faithful because of his utmost belief that politics should come of age and eschew bitterness. The leading opposition members were stunned but responded appropriately.

“Yet, just as he resumed his journey, hoodlums attacked a 32-seater bus conveying our supporters, broke the windscreen and attempted climbing aboard the vehicle to hurt those on board, but for the swift intervention of security agents. Regardless, Agbaje and his supporters went ahead to hold its mini-rally at Olojo Drive, Ojo, Lagos.”

Share This