Issue Visas To Foreign Journalists Coming To Cover Nigeria's Election..Minister Orders Nigerian Embassies

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama has directed all Nigerian missions abroad to issue visas, expeditiously, to foreign journalists travelling to cover the 2019 general elections.



This was disclosed in a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Mr George Edokpa.



The statement said “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, has directed all Nigerian Missions to issue visas expeditiously to journalists travelling to cover the forthcoming 2019 General elections in Nigeria.”

