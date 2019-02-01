Islamic Movement Corps Members Petition NHRC

Published:

The members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky currently undergoing the national youth service have asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to address the extra-judicial killing of their member, Mustapha Ingawa.



The group, Concerned NYSC Corps, in an address through their spokesperson, Suleiman Alhassan, disclosed their position yesterday during a protest march to the NHRC office in Abuja.





They said Ingawa was among the people killed during the 2018 Arbaeen Symbolic Trek between October 27 and 30, 2018 in Abuja.



The NYSC members alleged that while some of them were posted as teachers in schools owned by the military, the military was busy killing their colleagues.



The corps members vowed to join the protest for the unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, who has been held in custody since December 2015 despite court orders.



“We condemn the killing of Ingawa and request the National Human Rights Commission to take an action seeking redress for this atrocity and also protect the right of Nigerians that are protesting against injustice and violation of human rights,” the group said.

