Islamic Cleric, Three Others Arrested With Human Skull In Ogun State

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested an Islamic cleric, Jamiu Olasheu, 35, and three others for being in unlawfull possession of a human skull.

It was gathered that a police patrol team from the Agbara Division, which was on routine crime prevention patrol of the area, accosted two men on a motorcycle at the Kofedoti area of Agbara.

When the men, Teslim Ayeniromo, 45, and Sunday Kolade, 35, were searched, a human skull was discovered in a sack found with them.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the duo were promptly arrested and taken to the Agbara Divisional headquarters, where the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Adegbite Omotayo, personally interrogated them.

Oyeyemi said upon interrogation, the suspects claimed that the human skull was given to them by one Michael Osanyinbi, 51, for onward delivery to the Islamic cleric.

The suspects led the DPO to the house of the man, who reportedly gave them the skull, and he, in turn, led the police to the cleric.

Oyeyemi added, “The cleric has made a confessional statement that he actually requested the skull, which Michael Osanyinbi promised to get for him at the rate of N25,000 plus N1,000 for the motorcyclist, who would deliver it to him. He stated further that the skull was needed for a yet-to-be disclosed ritual.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliaysu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for further investigation and prosecution.”

