INEC To Conduct Fresh Elections In Areas Where Votings Didn't Hold

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has said it might conduct fresh polls in areas where elections did not hold at all or was disrupted as a result of violence.



checks revealed that the electoral process was disrupted in certain areas in Lagos, Anambra and Rivers state.



Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman Voters Education and Publicity Committee of INEC made the revelation of fresh polls while updating newsmen on reports the Commission gathered from its men on the field, across the states of the federation.





He acknowledged reports of violence in Akoko/Toru and Bonny local government areas of Rivers state where he noted election did not hold.



He told newsmen that his Commission would base its action of fresh polls in these areas based on the official reports submitted by Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs from the affected states.



He said:” The Commission has also received a report of violence and ballot box snatching in some areas leading to the disruption of the process. We have asked the Resident Electoral Commissioners and officers of the Commission on the ground to submit their first-hand report in relation to some of these incidents. We are still receiving reports of incidents in some states of the federation.

