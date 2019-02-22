INEC Releases Final Number Of PVC Collected Per States AS Lagos Overtakes Kano

With less than 48 hours to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the total number of Permanent Voter Cards collected by Nigerians for this year’s elections, presently stands at 72,775,502, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said.



The breakdown of the figure which was released on Thursday, represented 86.63 per cent of the total PVCs collected.



The commission which had about 84,004,084 registered voters, also said a total of 11,228,582 PVCs representing 13.37 per cent were uncollected.



Yakubu, who stated this in Abuja during the fourth daily press briefing on the preparations for the polls, also ruled out the possibility of resigning his appointment as the INEC chairman.



He said, “The last day for the collection of PVCs was Monday, February 11, 2019, out of the 84,004,084 registered voters, the total number of registered voters stands at 72,775,502, which represents 86 .83 per cent of the PVCs.’’



Yakubu, however, said that a total of 11,228,582 printed PVCs or 13.7 per cent were uncollected.



“Out of this figure 7,817,905 PVCs were carried over from the 2014 to 2016 registration exercise, while 3,410,677 are from the last CVR held between April 2017 and August 2018.



“All uncollected cards have been deposited with the CBN for custody.’’



In 2015, before the commission held the presidential election, 68,833,476 Nigerians were registered, out of which, 56,431,225 collected PVCs.



The figure represented 81.9 per cent of the registered voters.



However, the figure released by the commission in Abuja on Thursday indicated that more Nigerians would take part in the elections this year.



For example, the figure indicated that 84,004,084 Nigerians were registered for election while 72,775,502 of this number picked their PVCs this year.







This figure also showed an increase of 16,344,272.



The increase cuts across all the 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory.



However, the 2019 figure indicated that Lagos has overtaken Kano with the highest number of registered voters with PVCs.



In 2015, while Kano came first with 4,112,039 while Lagos came second with 3,799,274. The reverse is the case with the figure released on Thursday.



The 2019 figure shows that Lagos State now has 5,531,389 voters with their PVCs while Kano State is trailing behind with 4,696,747 as number of registered voters with their PVCs.



The INEC chairman also assured Nigerians that he would conduct the 2019 general elections, saying he would not heed the call of those calling for his resignation.



He said, “Well, I see no reason to even contemplate resigning. There is no reason whatsoever to even contemplate resigning. We’ll stay focused as a commission, we’ll do the job that is there for us to do for our country.



“Well, the last time I checked and that is the situation as we speak, I am the chairman of INEC, Nigeria and constitutionally, the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federal Republic and the Returning Officer for the Presidential election. So my status hasn’t changed and I am proceeding on the basis of those powers I draw from the constitution for the position I am privileged to serve for the 2019 general elections.