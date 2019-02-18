INEC Connived With PDP To Scuttle Postponed Election...Oshiomhole

Published:

The All Progressives Congress, APC national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC of colluding with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole who spoke extensively during the party’s caucus meeting, insisted that PDP was pre-informed by INEC, before the postponement of the general elections.

He said that INEC told PDP not to spend its money, following its planned postponement. Oshiomhole, angrily averred that APC has spent so much in preparing for the elections and demanded that INEC should apologize to Nigerians, particularly APC voters who traveled far and near to cast their votes.

The chairman opined that they would write to INEC to discuss issues on how to make the postponed elections, free, fair and credible.

His words, “We want INEC to assure us that the elections would be free, fair and credible. “They need to speak to us about the reconfiguration of card readers”.

