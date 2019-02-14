Impounded 17 Sacks Of Thumb Printed Ballot Papers Meant For Rigging Election n In Kano State..CUPP

Published:

The spokesman of Conference of Nigerian Political Parties has accused security agencies of panning to release 17 sacks of dumb priented electoral materials seized in Kano

This was the unedited press release made available to newsmen this afternoon

Police Hqrs directs Kano CP to release seized 17 sacks of thumb-printed ballots that is in favour of APC to Gov. Ganduje in Kano State.

...They want to lie to the public that it was ballot papers for voter sensitization.

...The arrested Gov. Ganduje agents have confessed to the local Police but they want to release them based on pressure on the IGP from Presidency.

...More of the already thumb printed ballots which are in APC favour still on its way into Kano.

...This is how Ganduje wants to raise his impossible 5m votes for Buhari.

...Opposition coalition cupp calls on Kano People to rush to Kano Police State Command where the culprits have been taken to avoid the sacks been taken away and ensure the culprits are paraded.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

CUPP SPOKESPERSON

This was an initial press statement by the Kaduna State Police Command

The Kano State Police command has impounded 14 sacks of specimen ballot papers in the state.

The command also said two people have been arrested in connection to the discovery of the ballot papers.

Addressing reporters Thursday at the police headquarters at Bompai area in the Kano metropolis, the spokesman of the command, DSP Haruna Abdullahi said, ” two persons had been arrested with 14 sacks of specimen ballot papers.”

Abdullahi explained that, the suspects were apprehended within the Kano metropolis loaded on a vehicle.

He said, “Let me categorically state that the ballot papers are not thumbprinted and not real. They are just specimen used to enlighten voters.

He added that the suspects confessed that the ballot papers were on transit to Dutse, Jigawa State capital, with the intention to distribute it to the rural areas for election enlightenment.

The spokesman said that the two suspects are now under interrogation, while investigation is ongoing.

Share This