Impeachment Threat:Tinubu Reconciles Ambode,House Of Assembly

Alhaji Bola Tinubu, on Sunday said that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos would no longer be removed from office.



Tinubu, who spoke after a peace meeting was brokered by the APC leadership in the state, said the State House of Assembly had agreed to sheathe its sword.



The former governor said the executive and the legislative arms of government in the state had resolved to work together in the interest of the state.



“In the last one week, there was noise about the conflict between the executive and the House of Assembly. It is of great concern to all of us and particularly, what Lagos represents across the country.



“We have been able to look into the source of the various conflicts, which is not uncommon in politics. What is the genesis of those problems? We are one big family and as a big family, you will have some disagreement.



“As leaders of the party, we have looked into that. We have looked into areas where we have to compromise, discuss, build the institutions and encourage them to really do what is right.



“We have resolved that there would be no question of impeachment in Lagos State. Let the two arms of government communicate and continue to respect one another and build consensus and understanding. That is all about politics,” Tinubu said.



The APC leader said that allowing the conflict to fester would have dire consequences not just for the state, but also the entire country.



The Assembly had last Monday threatened to remove Ambode from office for alleged gross misconduct, as regards the 2019 budget.



The lawmakers had given the governor seven days to defend himself, failing which, he would be removed.





The announcement had been greeted with protests by some civil rights groups, some of which threatened to shut down the Assembly if Ambode was removed.



The peace talk, which held at the Lagos House, Marina, was attended by Ambode; his deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule; the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun; Majority Leader, Sinai Agunbiade; Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, among other principal officers of the Assembly.



Others in attendance were all the members of the Governors’ Advisory Council, the highest decision making organ of the APC in the state; the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Femi Hamzat, among others.

