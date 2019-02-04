IG Decorates ,Deploys Seven Newly Promoted DIGs

Published:

The newly promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) were today in a colourful ceremony at the Force Headquarters, Abuja formally decorated with their new ranks. Thereafter, the DIGs, Seven (7) in all, were immediately inducted into the Force Management Team (FMT) during the maiden meeting of the FMT held at the office of Inspector General of Police.





The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni, in his opening remarks at the decoration ceremony stated that “no organisation rises above the quality, competence and dedication of its management team as well as the depth of the goals set for the organisation”. He urged the new DIGs to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Police Service Commission, the Nigeria Police Force, as well as the Government and People of Nigeria.





The ceremony had in attendance, the Police Service Commission Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu A. K Smith and other members of the Police Service Commission, The Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazau, Members of the National Assembly, IGP Ogbonnaya Onovo (rtd), the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar A. Bagudu, family members of the newly promoted officers and other dignitaries.



Meanwhile, the new DIGs have been posted to their new departments and directorates as follows;



DIG Usman Tilli Abubakar, mni - Department of Finance and Administration

DIG Abdulmajid Ali – Department of Operations

DIG Frederick Taiwo Lakanu, fdc – Department of Logistics and Supply

DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael, fdc – Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (Force CIID)

DIG Yakubu Jubrin, fsi – Department of Training and Development

DIG Aminchi S. Baraya – Department of Research and Planning

DIG Godwin C. Nwobodo, fdc – Department of Information and Communication Technology







Share This