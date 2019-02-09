I Will Hand Over To A Younger Person After My Tenure As President..Atiku

Published:

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to work to hand over power to the younger generation if elected. He said yesterday at a rally in Calabar that if he becomes president next Saturday, he would be the last aged president in the country.



“When I win the presidential election, I will be a transitional president,” he said, adding that time had come for all to work towards handing over power to a new set of rulers.



“We will actualise Ayade’s key projects such as the deep seaport, the super highway, etc to create massive jobs for people of the state,” he added.





