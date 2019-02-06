I Will Get Rid Of Corruption If Re-elected..Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to secure the country for the future.



Buhari stated this at the All Progressives Party (APC)presidential campaign rally on Tuesday in Akure.



The president, who asked the electorate for votes for his re-election, noted that if he re-elected, he would get rid of corruption in the country.





According to him, those found culpable in corrupt acts would be prosecuted.



He added that his 2015 campaign promises of revamping the economy, security and fighting corruption had been fulfilled.



“Boko Haram is no longer occupying those places it was in control of before our administration came in in 2015, though they are now using young girls to attack soft targets.



“But we are reassuring you that we will revamp our economy and we are making fertiliser available to farmers in all Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the country.



“Those found culpable of corruption will be prosecuted. We will secure the country and rid it of corruption,” he said.

