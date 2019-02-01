I Will Complete 2nd Niger Bridge,Rehabilitate Four Seaports In Delta State If Elected President..Atiku

Published:

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to complete the Niger Bridge and rehabilitate the four seaports in Delta State, if elected.



Atiku, who was received by a mammoth crowd at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, said the move would create employment for millions of youths in Nigeria.He said his campaign is focused on economic recovery, saying: “I appreciate Delta people for remaining faithful to the PDP in the past 20 years, l appeal that you vote PDP all the way in all elections, beginning from February 16. My presidency will ensure that all federal infrastructure are rehabilitated, while seaports in the state will be restored and jobs created for our teeming youths.”



Atiku lampooned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for deceiving the people, “with a sign post that they are building the second Niger Bridge, while they are carting the money away differently for other reasons.”



Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Director General of Atiku Campaign Organisatiion, Bukola Saraki described the PDP candidate as the right man who is coming at a time that Nigerians needed him the most.

Share This