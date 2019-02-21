I Have Not Resigned As VP..Yemi Osinbajo

Published:

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he has not resigned.





Osinbajo said, “Misleading/FAKE news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years.



I have not resigned! I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari."



2019 Today, I had the privilege of meeting with the Hausa community in Ikeja, Lagos State.



Thank you so much for the love and support always. We are going higher!

