Thursday, 21 February 2019

I Have Not Resigned As VP..Yemi Osinbajo

Published: February 21, 2019
The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he has not resigned. 

Osinbajo said, “Misleading/FAKE news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years.

I have not resigned! I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari."

2019 Today, I had the privilege of meeting with the Hausa community in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Thank you so much for the love and support always. We are going higher!

