How I Escaped Army's Assassination ..Gov Wike Tells British Govt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has revealed that he survived an alleged assassination attempt on his life on Thursday night after soldiers sent by the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarham confronted his security details.

Wike also alerted Nigerians that the military is allegedly supplying fake uniforms to militants hired by the APC for the purpose of disrupting the elections and unleashing mayhem.

Speaking after a meeting with officials of the British High Commission at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, he said the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army has been taking very unprofessional measures to silence PDP members.

Wike said that he has informed the British High Commission and other foreign missions of the anti-democratic actions of the security forces, especially the Nigerian Army.

His words: “Last night; the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army plotted an assassination on my life. Thank God, that was not successful.

“On Friday, 15th of February, a day to the 16th of February, the first date for the elections before it was rescheduled, the GOC sent soldiers to cordone off my private residence.

“Yesterday, I was shocked that when I left Government House to see some political leaders, soldiers were trailing me. Anyone who knows me, knows that I don’t have military security details.

“Along Abacha road where you have Algate Hotel, to my surprise, I heard my security men shouting that the soldiers are behind us. I have said this severally about the GOC of the 6 Division that nobody should kill because he was promised the position of Chief of Army Staff.”

The governor said that the General Officer Commanding the division can be promoted a Chief of Army Staff without killing anyone, stressing that there is no need to kill innocent people for personal ambition.

He said that Rivers State is strategically positioned in Nigeria and should not be destabilised for political goals.

“Rivers State is so important to this country. The economy of Nigeria cannot survive without Rivers State. By what they are doing, they are scaring investors away”, Governor Wike said.

He urged the President to talk to the Army to reduce their level of partisanship and illegal activities ahead of the elections.

