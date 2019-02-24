Gunmen Kill Gov Seriake Dickson's Personal Photographer

Published:

Armed men in military uniform, on Saturday, killed a Government House photographer, Mr Reginald Dei, and the Ward Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Mr Seidougha Taribi, at Oweikorogha.

According to an eyewitness, the two were killed in their houses while waiting for the results of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

They were said to be relaxing at their homes and waiting for the votes in their ward to be counted.

The assailants were said to have moved to the houses of the victims to shoot them to death.

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson for the Joint Task Force, Ibrahim Abdulahi, said none of his soldiers was involved in any such incident.

He said soldiers attached to the outfit were nowhere near where the killings took place.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Chief Moses Cleopas, said in a statement on Saturday that the death of Dei and Seidougha had brought the number of those killed allegedly by APC thugs backed by soldiers to three.

Despite the large turnout of voters for the presidential and National Assembly elections, the failure of card readers to authenticate the thumbprints of eligible voters and violence in some places characterised the polls in Bayelsa State.

In Yenagoa, there was heavy military presence as checkpoints were mounted by stern-looking soldiers deployed to ensure uninterrupted movement of election materials.

The armed soldiers also took control of the security of major roads in the state, but they did not go near the polling units; only operatives of the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were seen at the polling units.

There was calm in most places visited except for the failure of the card readers, late arrival of voting materials and few skirmishes in some part the state.

In places where the card readers malfunctioned, many of the voters had to be manually accredited as a quick alternative to what would have raised concerns.

In Southern Ijaw, Nembe and Kolokuma/Opokuma local government areas, violence incidents were recorded.

