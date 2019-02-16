Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria Condemns INEC'S Postponement Of Election

Published:

Nigeria's bloggers' umbrella body; The Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria (GPBN) has condemned the Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) for postponing the Presidential election scheduled for Saturday 16th February 2019.



GPBN in a press statement signed by it's National Secretary Mr Femi Adeoya on behalf of the Association, said the postponement of the election few hours before its commencement portrays INEC in a bad light.



According to the Association, INEC had four years to prepare for the exercise and had repeatedly assured Nigerians that it was ready to conduct the elections.



The postponement apart from its huge costs to Nigerians and some foreigners has also made Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of Nations taking into considerations the number of local and international observers who were on ground to monitor the election.



It calls on all Nigerians just like it did in its press statement during the week to exercise their civil duties without intimidation.



GPBN appeals to stakeholders to remain calm and avoid actions that could further threaten the polity while citizens are encouraged to remain calm and ensure they exercise their rights next Saturday.



We call on INEC to remain an unbiased umpire.



GPBN advise all its members across the globe to once again maintain a high level of professionalism in reporting the coming election and avoid publication of fake news and unauthenticated results.



God bless Nigeria



Femi Adeoya



National Secretary



GPBN

