Guber Candidate Ejects IDPs From His Houses For Voting Buhari In Zamfara State

Published:

Sani Shinkafi, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Zamfara state, has ejected all the displaced persons in his houses for voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s elections.





Zamfara is one of the states where President Muhammadu Buhari had a good outing in the election.





At a news conference in Gusau, the state capital, on Wednesday, Shinkafi explained that he took the action because he expected the IDPs to vote out a government that “could not provide for them or guarantee their security”.





“I have asked all the IDPs residing in my Shinkafi houses to immediately pack out because they are not serious in life,” he said.





“These are people who had to leave their villages due to insecurity caused by a government that could not provide such basic necessity to them, yet they went and sold their votes at the last elections trying to bring back the same gang.”





He said in spite of earlier advice to the displaced persons “to vote out those who failed them in the past years”, they did the exact opposite.





He claimed that the IDPS allowed themselves to be bought over during the election by “the people who failed them.”

Share This