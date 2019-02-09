Governor Yahaya Bello's Wife Convoy Involved In Car Accident

Published:

The convoy of the wife of the Kogi State Governor, Hajiya Rashida Bello was involved in a minor auto accident on Saturday.



Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, who confirmed this in a statement, said the accident happened at Oshokoshoko area on the Lokoja-Kabba road while the governor’s wife and some aides were on their way to Isanlu for an All Progressives Congress (APC) women rally.





He said three aides attached to the governor’s wife, whose vehicle were involved in the accident however, came out unhurt.



Onogwu named the aides involved in the accident to include the Senior Special Assistant on Women and Children to the Governor, Kenechi Ajayi; Senior Special Assistant to the Wife of the Governor on Women Affairs, Mrs Ejura Edward and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor’s wife on Media and Publicity, Mrs Adesoro Olamide.





The Chief Press Secretary, who described the accident as “minor” said they all came out unhurt.



“In appreciation to God Almighty for his faithfulness to the New Direction family, the Kogi state government wishes to announce that three aides to the governor and his wife survived an accident this morning.



“The government appreciate God once again, that all persons are in perfect condition.



“The governors wife’s door-to-door campaign train continues with their rally to the western senatorial district after a successful two days outing in Kogi east”, the statement said.

