Gov Wike's Assassination Allegations Unfounded..Army

The counter accusations between Rivers State Governor and the Nigerian Army continues with the Military High Command subtly replying the allegations of assassination attempt leveled against it by the governor today.

This was the response of the Army

LIES AND CHEAP BLACKMAIL AGAINST THE 6 DIVISION NIGERIAN ARMY

It is clear that the political atmosphere in our country has reached its crescendo with political actors outwit ting each other. However, most worrisome is the activities of some politicians who find pleasure in maligning the NA.

Ordinarily, 6 Division Nigerian Army (NA) as a respected institution would not join issues with any politician or political organization as the NA has over time reiterated and demonstrated its apolitical posture and professional responsibility in line with the Chief of Army Staff constant directive.

However, in the light of irresponsible utterances, through politically motivated allegations against the Division in the last one week, compelled the Division through this medium to warn mischief makers to stay clear of the NA.

Available intelligence report has it that series of planned campaign of column against the Div and its leadership is being perfected.

For the record, 6 Div expects more from these detractors. The NA through the Div wishes to reiterate its determination to ensure the conduct of a secured, peaceful a credible 2019 general elections.

Let me reiterate further the resolve and commitment of the Nigerian army under the command of Lt Gen TY Buratai to having a professionally responsive Nigerian army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

To this end, we enjoined the electorate to avoid actions that could create chaos and insecurity during and after the elections. The public in 6 Division Area of Responsibility are requested to report suspicious actions or movement to the following numbers: 09027771482 07055554967 09069799721 08180690553.

You are kindly requested to disseminate this information to the general public. Thank you for your usual cooperation.

AMINU ILIYASU

Colonel

Deputy Director Army Public Relations

22 February 2019

