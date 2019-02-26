Gov Udom Emmanuel Fulfills Promise Of Stopping Godswill Akpabio From Returning To Senate

Published:

Former Senate Minority Leader Senator Godswill Akpabio has lost his reelection bid.



Akpabio, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district, secured 67, 487 as against 136, 373 votes for Chris Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).



There has been a running battle between Akpabio and his political godson current Governor Udom Emmanuel who void to stop him from getting reelected into the Senate.



He has obviously achievd that aim.



Akpabio was the former Minority leader of the Senate before he suprisingly decamped to the ruling APC

