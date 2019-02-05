Gov Tambuwal Sacks State Commissioner For Information

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has relieved Barrister Bello Goronyo of his appointment as Commissioner of Information with immediate effect.
The Permanent Secretary in the ministry has been directed to take over the affairs of the Ministry immediately. His relieved was sequel to sabotaging state government efforts on it laudable programmes and activities.
No reason was given for the sack
