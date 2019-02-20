Gov Shettima Dares Boko Haram After Attack On His Convoy

Published:

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno yesterday said he would go back to Gamboru Ngala, where his convoy was attacked last week.



Shettima’s convoy was attacked last Tuesday by the insurgents.



The governor spoke to newsmen after attending a security meeting, presided over by president Muhamamdu Buhari at the Villa.



Shettima attended the meeting together with Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa). Members of the country’s national security council were also in attendance.



The governor, while responding to question on his attack said: “ When you juxtaposed the sorry state of the north east four years ago and what it is now, you will admit there has been great change in our fortune security wise. The threats and challenges are still there but when you put it in proper perspective, I think the president deserves commendation not condemnation.



“Be that as it may, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. I am the chief security officer of the state, I should have the courage and believe me, I am not petrified.



“As the chief security officer of the state, the day I say I cannot go to a certain part of the state because of the insecurity, then what sort of confidence are you inspiring on the common man?



“The Boko Haram bask in the oxygen of publicity, by attacking my convoy, by targeting my person, they have gotten the much needed boost. But then as they say if you cannot with stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. Leadership requires courage.



“I will go back to Gamboru Ngala next week and ready to pay the supreme price if need be and I will not be going in a bullet proof car. I will go in a normal car like any other members of my convoy and expose myself to all the risk that they are bearing for me to be protected.



“But believe me, no matter how long the night is, darkness must give away to the light of the dawn, no matter how stormy the weather may well be, it won’t rain forever. This madness will come to an end because is fight between light and darkness, it is a fight between cause and justice.”

