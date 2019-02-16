Gov Okowa's Special Adviser Ngozi Akpomiemie Shot Dead (Photos)

Special Assistant on Youth Development to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Lawrence Ngozi Akpomiemie, has been reportedly shot dead.





Akpomiemie, popularly known as Ngozi was reportedly shot dead by gunmen in the volatile Ekpan community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State on Friday.





It was learnt that the deceased was ambushed by arms wielding youths while returning from an outing with a lady suspected to be his girlfriend.